Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gustafson sets Big Ten record, No. 14 Iowa women whip Illini

February 14, 2019 10:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 27 points and added 17 rebounds to become the Big Ten Conference’s all-time leader in double-doubles on Thursday night while leading No. 14 Iowa to an 88-66 win over Illinois.

Gustafson, who was 9-of-11 shooting from the field and the foul line, had her 78th career double-double to break a tie with former Ohio State standout Janel Lavender.

Kathleen Doyle added 12 points and Makenzie Meyer 10 for the Hawkeyes (20-5, 11-3), who won for the ninth time in 10 games, including four straight, and reached 20 wins for the 10 time in the last 12 seasons. They are also 13-0 at home this season.

Alex Wittinger scored 15 points for the Illini (10-15, 2-12), who lost the first meeting 94-75.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Cierra Rice opened the game with two 3-pointers for Illinois but Iowa scored the next eight and never again trailed. The Hawkeyes were up eight after one quarter and 12 at halftime, 46-34.

Doyle scored six straight points and Gustafson the last four in a 10-0 run that pushed the Iowa lead to 56-36 midway through the third quarter. Gustafson had 11 points in the period.

The Hawkeyes shot 55 percent, the 10th straight game they made at least half their shots.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.