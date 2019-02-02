Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Haldeman scores 15 in Northern Iowa’s win over Missouri St

February 2, 2019 10:22 pm
 
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Haldeman scored 15 points, making all three of his 3-point tries, and Northern Iowa held off Missouri State 64-59 on Saturday night.

Although there were five ties and 10 lead changes, Northern Iowa held a slight lead throughout much of the game. Haldeman gave UNI a little breathing room, making a 3-pointer for a 57-53 lead with 1:44 remaining. Tulio Da Silva made two free throws for Missouri State with 1:15 to go.

Haldeman added two free throws to make the lead four points again, Missouri State turned the ball over and UNI had possession with 58 seconds to go. Tywhon Pickford made a layup and, at 61-55, the Panthers had the biggest lead for either team since midway through the first half. Pickford later added 3 of 4 free throws and the Panthers held on.

Luke McDonnell had 12 points and five assists and Isaiah Brown added 12 points for Northern Iowa (10-13, 5-5 Missouri Valley).

Da Silva scored 17 points and Keandre Cook had 15 points for Missouri State (11-12, 5-5).

