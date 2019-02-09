Listen Live Sports

Hamilton scores 27 to lift NC A&T past Delaware St. 82-52

February 9, 2019 6:51 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Amari Hamilton had a career-high 27 points as NC A&T rolled past Delaware State 82-52 on Saturday.

Hamilton made all seven of his shots from deep.

Ronald Jackson had 10 points and seven rebounds for NC A&T (12-11, 7-2 Mid-Eastern Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Nelson Nweke added 10 points. Tyrone Lyons had 10 rebounds for the hosts.

The Hornets’ 25.4 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a NC A&T opponent this season.

Ameer Bennett had 13 points for the Hornets (4-19, 1-9). Kevin Larkin added 12 points and 11 rebounds. D’Marco Baucum had 10 points.

Johquin Wiley scored only 2 points despite coming into the matchup as the Hornets’ second leading scorer at 10 points per game. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Hornets on the season. NC A&T defeated Delaware State 93-70 on Jan. 12. NC A&T matches up against Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Monday. Delaware State plays NC Central on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

