The Associated Press
 
Hanley Ramirez, Indians finalize minor league deal

February 26, 2019 12:26 pm
 
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Free agent Hanley Ramirez has signed a minor league contract with the Indians, who hope he can give them some power.

The 35-year-opassed his physical and reported to training camp on Tuesday. He arrived carrying a Boston Red Sox equipment bag after spending the past four seasons with them.

If added to the 40-man roster, he would get a $1 million salary while in the major leagues and the chance to earn performance bonuses.

Ramirez, who has 269 homers, played in just 44 games with Boston last season before he was released. Ramirez is the only active major leaguer with at least 250 career homers and 250 stolen bases and one of just seven with more than 250 homers and 1,000 runs.

Cleveland needs some offensive pop after Michael Brantley left as a free agent and Edwin Encarnacion and Yonder Alonso were traded. That trio combined for 72 homers and 266 RBIs in 2018.

A three-time All-Star, Ramirez was voted NL Rookie of the Year in 2006 with Florida.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

