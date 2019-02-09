Listen Live Sports

Harding carries Weber St. past N. Arizona 86-71

February 9, 2019 6:34 pm
 
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jerrick Harding scored 29 points as Weber State defeated Northern Arizona 86-71 on Saturday. Cody John added 25 points for the Wildcats. John also had six rebounds for the Wildcats.

Israel Barnes had 11 points for Weber State (15-9, 9-4 Big Sky Conference). Michal Kozak added eight rebounds.

Ted McCree had 17 points for the Lumberjacks (7-16, 5-8). Bernie Andre added 13 points and eight rebounds. Brooks DeBisschop had nine rebounds.

Carlos Hines, the Lumberjacks’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks for the season. Weber State defeated Northern Arizona 77-52 on Jan. 3. Weber State faces Montana at home on Thursday. Northern Arizona faces Portland State on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

