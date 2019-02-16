Listen Live Sports

Harding scores 28 to lead Weber St. past Montana St. 94-82

February 16, 2019 11:41 pm
 
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jerrick Harding had 28 points as Weber State topped Montana State 94-82 on Saturday night.

Caleb Nero had 19 points for Weber State (16-10, 10-5 Big Sky Conference). Cody John added 18 points. Brekkott Chapman had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the home team.

Tyler Hall had 25 points for the Bobcats (12-13, 9-6), whose four-game winning streak came to end. Harald Frey added 25 points. Keljin Blevins had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats on the season. Weber State defeated Montana State 93-84 on Jan. 24. Weber State faces Sacramento State on the road on Thursday. Montana State plays Montana on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

