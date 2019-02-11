Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Harper carries Savannah St. over Morgan St. 88-85

February 11, 2019 10:39 pm
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Tyrell Harper had 17 points and nine assists and Zach Sellers hit a 3-pointer to cap the scoring with 46 seconds left as Savannah State narrowly beat Morgan State 88-85 on Monday night.

Harper shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Jaquan Dotson had 18 points for Savannah State (9-15, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Zaquavian Smith added 13 points and three blocks. Romani Hansen had 11 points and three blocks for the hosts.

The Tigers had a season-high 10 blocks.

Stanley Davis had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (8-16, 3-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Kyson Rawls added 19 points. Antonio Gillespie had 10 points.

Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr., the Bears’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 14 percent for the game (2 of 14).

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Savannah State defeated Morgan State 88-87 on Jan. 7. Savannah State matches up against Florida A&M at home on Saturday. Morgan State plays Norfolk State at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

