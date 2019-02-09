Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Harper scores 23 to lift Savannah St. past CSU 71-62

February 9, 2019 10:52 pm
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Tyrell Harper had a season-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Savannah State beat Coppin State 71-62 on Saturday night.

Romani Hansen had 12 points for Savannah State (8-15, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Conference). Jaquan Dotson added eight rebounds. Collins Joseph had eight rebounds for the home team.

Kent Auslander scored a career-high 20 points for the Eagles (5-20, 5-5). Dejuan Clayton added 19 points and six assists. Chad Andrews-Fulton had 10 rebounds.

The Tigers leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. Coppin State defeated Savannah State 73-67 on Jan. 5.

Savannah State faces Morgan State at home on Monday. Coppin State plays South Carolina State on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

