Harrell scores 14 to lift Texas St. over Troy 58-44

February 28, 2019 9:57 pm
 
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Mason Harrell registered 14 points as Texas State defeated Troy 58-44 on Thursday night.

Nijal Pearson had 15 points and six rebounds for Texas State (23-6, 12-4 Sun Belt Conference).

Tre’Larenz Nottingham, the Bobcats’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, was held to only 7 points. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Troy put up 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Alex Hicks had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans (11-16, 4-11), who have now lost four games in a row.

Texas State faces South Alabama on the road on Saturday. Troy plays Texas-Arlington at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

