Harris leads Stephen F. Austin past McNeese St. 67-57

February 13, 2019 10:21 pm
 
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kevon Harris had 22 points as Stephen F. Austin defeated McNeese State 67-57 on Wednesday night.

Harris made 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds.

Davonte Fitzgerald and Shannon Bogues scored 14 points apiece for Stephen F. Austin (13-10, 6-5 Southland Conference). McNeese State put up 28 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Trey Touchet had 12 points for the Cowboys (7-17, 3-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Will Robinson added 11 points. Shamarkus Kennedy had 11 points and 16 rebounds.

James Harvey, the Cowboys’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 13 points per game, shot only 13 percent in the game (1 of 8).

Stephen F. Austin takes on Northwestern State on the road on Saturday. McNeese State takes on Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

