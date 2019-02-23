Listen Live Sports

Harry Kane starts for Tottenham in return from injury

February 23, 2019 7:47 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham striker Harry Kane started Saturday’s Premier League game at Burnley after making a quicker-than-expected recovery from an ankle injury.

Kane only returned to full training this week after damaging ligaments in his left ankle in a loss to Manchester United on Jan. 13, but was thrown straight into the starting lineup by Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. Tottenham initially said it wasn’t expecting Kane back until March, but Pochettino referred to the England striker as “an animal” this week when talking about his quick recovery.

Kane has missed seven matches because of the injury and Tottenham has exited the FA Cup and English League Cup in that time. The team has won four games in the Premier League, though, and also beaten Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in the Champions League.

Tottenham is in third place in the Premier League.

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

