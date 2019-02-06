Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hartford pulls away in second half, beats UMBC 70-61

February 6, 2019 11:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — J.R. Lynch scored 20 of his 28 points in the second half and Hartford snapped UMBC’s five-game win streak with a 70-61 victory on Wednesday night.

Hartford (12-12, 5-4 America East Conference) has won two of its last three games, and also beat the Retrievers 66-64 on Jan. 9.

Jason Dunne’s 3-pointer gave the Hawks the lead for good, 43-40, with about 14 minutes left and they stretched it to 59-49 with 3:20 remaining. UMBC pulled to 59-54, but Hartford made 9 of its last 10 free throws.

Lynch made two 3-pointers and shot 12 for 12 at the free-throw line in the second half. Dunne and George Blagojevic each finished with 13 points. Lynch and Dunne combined for seven of the Hawks’ 10 3-pointers.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

K.J. Jackson scored 16 points to lead UMBC (14-10, 6-3). Arkel Lamar added 13 points and R.J. Eytle-Rock had 11.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.