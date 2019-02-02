Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Harvard beats Brown as Aiken scores 12 points

February 2, 2019
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Aiken scored 12 points to lead a balanced attack and Harvard led all the way, holding Brown to a season-low point total in a 68-47 victory on Saturday night.

Harvard led 30-24 at halftime, then outshot Brown 60 percent to 26 percent in the second half. Harvard made 8 of 17 from 3-point distance for 47 percent. Brown made only 5 of 22 3-pointers and shot 29 percent overall and had only seven assists.

Robert Baker had 10 points and seven rebounds for Harvard (10-7, 3-1 Ivy League). Chris Lewis and Justin Bassey also scored 10 points.

Backup guard George Mawanda-Kalema led the Bears (13-7, 1-3) with 14 points. Obi Okolie, a starting guard, had 12 points and led Brown with eight rebounds.

Harvard remains tied with Yale one game behind Princeton in the league standings. Princeton (4-0) and Yale (3-1) both won on Saturday.

