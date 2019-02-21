Harvard looks to sweep Brown

Harvard (13-8, 6-2) vs. Brown (15-9, 3-5)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard goes for the season sweep over Brown after winning the previous matchup in Boston. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 2, when the Crimson shot 53.5 percent from the field while holding Brown’s shooters to just 28.8 percent en route to the 68-47 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Brown’s Tamenang Choh has averaged 12.8 points and 8.8 rebounds while Desmond Cambridge has put up 16 points. For the Crimson, Bryce Aiken has averaged 19.2 points while Justin Bassey has put up 10.7 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Advertisement

ACCURATE AIKEN: Aiken has connected on 45.1 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Brown’s Cambridge has attempted 194 3-pointers and connected on 30.9 percent of them, and is 9 of 45 over the past five games.

STREAK STATS: Harvard has won its last three road games, scoring 79 points, while allowing 69.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown gets to the line more often than any other Ivy League team. The Bears have averaged 21.5 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.