Hawaii mountain gets share of ‘extreme winter conditions’

February 12, 2019 3:11 pm
 
HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (AP) — There’s snow in Hawaii, on the highest peak of the island of Maui.

But visitors will have to enjoy it from down below. The summit area of Haleakala National Park is closed because of “extreme winter conditions.”

Park officials said Tuesday that snow, ice, fallen trees and rocks are making the area dangerous.

Superintendent Natalie Gates encourages people to view the snowcapped mountain from afar.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Tom Birchard says there’s still a hint of snow Tuesday. He says more is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

There’s a winter storm watch for Haleakala and the Big Island summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

Snowfall lower down at a Maui park caused a traffic jam over the weekend from people wanting to see unusual Hawaii weather.

