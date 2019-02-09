Listen Live Sports

Hawkins scores 20 to carry UTEP over FIU 85-75

February 9, 2019 11:37 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Nigel Hawkins had 20 points as UTEP beat Florida International 85-75 on Saturday night.

Evan Gilyard had 16 points for UTEP (8-15, 3-9 Conference USA). Jordan Lathon added 16 points. Paul Thomas had 16 points and nine rebounds for the home team.

Devon Andrews scored a season-high 26 points for the Panthers (14-11, 5-7). Antonio Daye added 14 points. Willy Nunez Jr. had 10 points.

UTEP faces Louisiana Tech on the road on Thursday. Florida International plays Rice at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

