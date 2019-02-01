Hawks-Jazz, Box

Bembry 2-7 2-2 6, Collins 8-16 3-4 19, Dedmon 5-9 2-2 15, Young 9-20 5-7 28, Huerter 5-10 0-0 14, Prince 3-6 2-2 9, Spellman 3-10 0-0 7, Len 0-4 0-0 0, Lin 1-3 3-3 5, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-0 1-2 1, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Bazemore 3-11 2-2 8. Totals 39-98 20-24 112.
Ingles 7-12 2-2 19, Favors 6-8 2-2 14, Gobert 7-7 11-15 25, Rubio 6-11 8-10 22, Mitchell 7-18 1-1 15, Crowder 5-12 0-0 13, O’Neale 0-1 0-0 0, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 2-3 0-0 6, Mitrou-Long 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 0-3 0-0 0, Korver 6-11 0-0 14. Totals 46-87 24-30 128.
|Atlanta
|34
|26
|27
|25—112
|Utah
|36
|22
|38
|32—128
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 14-46 (Young 5-10, Huerter 4-7, Dedmon 3-6, Prince 1-2, Spellman 1-6, Lin 0-1, Carter 0-1, Len 0-2, Bembry 0-3, Collins 0-4, Bazemore 0-4), Utah 12-35 (Ingles 3-6, Crowder 3-8, Niang 2-3, Korver 2-5, Rubio 2-6, Favors 0-1, O’Neale 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Allen 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 40 (Bembry 8), Utah 51 (Gobert 13). Assists_Atlanta 23 (Young 9), Utah 31 (Rubio 11). Total Fouls_Atlanta 27, Utah 22. Technicals_Bazemore. A_18,306 (18,306).
