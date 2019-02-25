Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawks-Rockets, Box

February 25, 2019 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ATLANTA (111)

Huerter 2-4 2-2 7, Collins 7-10 5-7 20, Dedmon 4-9 1-2 9, Young 12-23 4-4 36, Bazemore 4-10 3-4 13, Bembry 2-4 1-4 5, Spellman 2-7 0-0 4, Len 1-2 0-0 3, Adams 2-4 0-0 6, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 39-80 16-23 111.

HOUSTON (119)

Tucker 3-8 0-0 8, Faried 5-10 2-2 13, Capela 6-8 0-0 12, Paul 5-10 7-7 20, Harden 7-21 14-16 28, Green 4-8 0-0 11, Gordon 5-13 2-2 16, Rivers 2-7 1-3 6, Shumpert 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 39-90 26-30 119.

Atlanta 28 32 25 26—111
Houston 39 21 35 24—119

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 17-38 (Young 8-12, Adams 2-3, Carter 2-4, Bazemore 2-6, Collins 1-1, Len 1-2, Huerter 1-3, Bembry 0-1, Spellman 0-3, Dedmon 0-3), Houston 15-51 (Gordon 4-11, Green 3-7, Paul 3-8, Tucker 2-6, Faried 1-2, Rivers 1-3, Shumpert 1-4, Harden 0-10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 41 (Collins 12), Houston 37 (Faried 10). Assists_Atlanta 21 (Young 8), Houston 24 (Paul 8). Total Fouls_Atlanta 24, Houston 18. Technicals_Bazemore, Dedmon. A_18,055 (18,500).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct rescue swimmer training in Pacific Ocean

Today in History

1933: FDR inaugurated as 32nd president

Get our daily newsletter.