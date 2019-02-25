Hawks-Rockets, Box

ATLANTA (111)

Huerter 2-4 2-2 7, Collins 7-10 5-7 20, Dedmon 4-9 1-2 9, Young 12-23 4-4 36, Bazemore 4-10 3-4 13, Bembry 2-4 1-4 5, Spellman 2-7 0-0 4, Len 1-2 0-0 3, Adams 2-4 0-0 6, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 39-80 16-23 111.

HOUSTON (119)

Tucker 3-8 0-0 8, Faried 5-10 2-2 13, Capela 6-8 0-0 12, Paul 5-10 7-7 20, Harden 7-21 14-16 28, Green 4-8 0-0 11, Gordon 5-13 2-2 16, Rivers 2-7 1-3 6, Shumpert 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 39-90 26-30 119.

Atlanta 28 32 25 26—111 Houston 39 21 35 24—119

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 17-38 (Young 8-12, Adams 2-3, Carter 2-4, Bazemore 2-6, Collins 1-1, Len 1-2, Huerter 1-3, Bembry 0-1, Spellman 0-3, Dedmon 0-3), Houston 15-51 (Gordon 4-11, Green 3-7, Paul 3-8, Tucker 2-6, Faried 1-2, Rivers 1-3, Shumpert 1-4, Harden 0-10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 41 (Collins 12), Houston 37 (Faried 10). Assists_Atlanta 21 (Young 8), Houston 24 (Paul 8). Total Fouls_Atlanta 24, Houston 18. Technicals_Bazemore, Dedmon. A_18,055 (18,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.