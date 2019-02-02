Listen Live Sports

Hawks-Suns, Box

February 2, 2019 11:27 pm
 
ATLANTA (118)

Prince 3-6 2-2 9, Collins 13-20 7-11 35, Dedmon 4-8 0-0 11, Young 9-21 5-7 27, Huerter 4-9 0-0 10, Bembry 1-2 0-0 2, Spellman 0-1 0-0 0, Len 3-7 1-2 7, Lin 3-5 1-1 8, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Bazemore 3-5 2-3 9. Totals 43-84 18-26 118.

PHOENIX (112)

Bridges 7-10 1-3 20, Jackson 10-15 4-9 25, Ayton 5-15 3-3 13, Okobo 4-7 0-0 9, Booker 13-27 2-3 32, Oubre Jr. 5-16 0-0 11, Holmes 1-4 0-0 2, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Crawford 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 45-96 10-18 112.

Atlanta 33 25 28 32—118
Phoenix 30 27 31 24—112

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 14-32 (Young 4-10, Dedmon 3-6, Collins 2-4, Huerter 2-6, Lin 1-1, Bazemore 1-2, Prince 1-2, Spellman 0-1), Phoenix 12-32 (Bridges 5-7, Booker 4-10, Jackson 1-3, Okobo 1-4, Oubre Jr. 1-7, Crawford 0-1). Fouled Out_Dedmon. Rebounds_Atlanta 53 (Collins 16), Phoenix 37 (Ayton 11). Assists_Atlanta 21 (Young 8), Phoenix 31 (Okobo 11). Total Fouls_Atlanta 18, Phoenix 23. Technicals_Oubre Jr.. A_15,534 (18,422).

