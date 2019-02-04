Hawks-Wizards, Box

ATLANTA (137)

Prince 7-10 2-2 21, Collins 4-9 7-8 15, Dedmon 5-8 2-3 12, Young 2-13 5-6 10, Huerter 6-10 2-2 19, Bembry 2-4 0-0 4, Spellman 6-12 0-0 16, Len 0-2 2-2 2, Lin 4-9 3-3 11, Carter 6-8 0-0 16, Bazemore 4-7 2-3 11. Totals 46-92 25-29 137.

WASHINGTON (129)

Ariza 9-19 4-5 25, Porter Jr. 5-13 3-6 13, Bryant 1-3 0-0 2, Satoransky 3-4 4-6 11, Beal 11-24 1-2 27, Dekker 0-0 0-0 0, Green 9-19 6-6 26, Mahinmi 2-3 1-1 5, Randle 0-1 0-0 0, McRae 8-11 2-3 20. Totals 48-97 21-29 129.

Atlanta 35 26 38 38—137 Washington 20 37 32 40—129

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 20-41 (Prince 5-7, Huerter 5-7, Carter 4-6, Spellman 4-6, Bazemore 1-2, Young 1-6, Bembry 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Lin 0-4), Washington 12-38 (Beal 4-9, Ariza 3-11, McRae 2-3, Green 2-9, Satoransky 1-1, Randle 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-4). Fouled Out_Dedmon. Rebounds_Atlanta 51 (Collins 11), Washington 39 (Porter Jr. 8). Assists_Atlanta 29 (Young 10), Washington 34 (Satoransky 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 22, Washington 20. A_15,025 (20,356).

