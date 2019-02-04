Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawks-Wizards, Box

February 4, 2019 9:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ATLANTA (137)

Prince 7-10 2-2 21, Collins 4-9 7-8 15, Dedmon 5-8 2-3 12, Young 2-13 5-6 10, Huerter 6-10 2-2 19, Bembry 2-4 0-0 4, Spellman 6-12 0-0 16, Len 0-2 2-2 2, Lin 4-9 3-3 11, Carter 6-8 0-0 16, Bazemore 4-7 2-3 11. Totals 46-92 25-29 137.

WASHINGTON (129)

Ariza 9-19 4-5 25, Porter Jr. 5-13 3-6 13, Bryant 1-3 0-0 2, Satoransky 3-4 4-6 11, Beal 11-24 1-2 27, Dekker 0-0 0-0 0, Green 9-19 6-6 26, Mahinmi 2-3 1-1 5, Randle 0-1 0-0 0, McRae 8-11 2-3 20. Totals 48-97 21-29 129.

Atlanta 35 26 38 38—137
Washington 20 37 32 40—129

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 20-41 (Prince 5-7, Huerter 5-7, Carter 4-6, Spellman 4-6, Bazemore 1-2, Young 1-6, Bembry 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Lin 0-4), Washington 12-38 (Beal 4-9, Ariza 3-11, McRae 2-3, Green 2-9, Satoransky 1-1, Randle 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-4). Fouled Out_Dedmon. Rebounds_Atlanta 51 (Collins 11), Washington 39 (Porter Jr. 8). Assists_Atlanta 29 (Young 10), Washington 34 (Satoransky 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 22, Washington 20. A_15,025 (20,356).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.