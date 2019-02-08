Listen Live Sports

Haws, Childs help BYU hand Portland 11th straight loss 83-48

February 8, 2019 12:57 am
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — T.J. Haws scored 22 points, Yoeli Childs added 17 points with 11 rebounds and BYU handed Portland its 11th straight loss, 83-48 on Thursday night.

The Cougars (15-10, 7-3 West Coast Conference) had their best defensive half of the season, holding the Pilots (7-18, 0-10) to 21 points in the first half to lead by 19. Haws had seven points as BYU closed the half on a 17-3 run and opened the second half with a 14-3 surge to go up by 30.

Haws knocked down three 3-pointers for the ninth time this season and 33rd time in his career.

The Cougars forced 20 turnovers and turned those into 31 points. They also held Portland to 32 shooting and the Pilots finished 13 of 24 at the foul line.

Marcus Shaver Jr. led Portland with nine points as the starters combined for 22 on 7-for22 shooting.

