Hazzard sparks Irvine to 66-62 OT win over Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Max Hazzard scored eight of his 15 points in overtime and Jonathan Galloway had three critical plays in the last 2:17 and UC Irvine outlasted UC Santa Barbara 66-62 on Thursday night in a battle for first place in the Big West Conference.

Hazzard had a pair of 3-pointers early in OT to put the Anteaters up 62-56. The Gauchos answered with 3s from Jaquori McLaughlin and Devearl Ramsey but those were sandwiched around an offensive rebound slam by Galloway to keep Irvine on top 64-62 going into the last minute.

The Anteaters used up the shot clock but when Eyassu Worku missed, Galloway came up with the offensive rebound. That led to Hazzard being fouled with 13.9 seconds to go and he made it a two-possession game. Just for good measure, Galloway blocked UCSB’s last shot.

Collin Welp had 12 points and Tommy Rutherford 11 for the Anteaters (18-5, 6-1), who have won nine straight league games on the road since losing at UCSB last January.

Amadou Sow had 13 points for Santa Barbara (15-5, 4-2), which was 9-0 at home and off to its best start since 1998-99. McLaughlin added 12 points and Ramsey 11.

