Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Heading lifts California Baptist over UMKC 70-60

February 10, 2019 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Heading scored 24 points, tying his season high, as California Baptist topped UMKC 70-60 on Saturday night. Milan Acquaah added 22 points for the Lancers.

De’jon Davis had 12 points and 12 rebounds for California Baptist (13-10, 5-5 Western Athletic Conference).

Rob Whitfield had 17 points for the Kangaroos (8-16, 3-6). Jordan Giles added 15 points. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 8 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lancers leveled the season series against the Kangaroos with the win. UMKC defeated California Baptist 84-68 on Jan. 10. Both teams take on Grand Canyon in their next game. UMKC heads home to host the Antelopes on Thursday, while California Baptist will be on the road for its matchup against Grand Canyon on Thursday.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.