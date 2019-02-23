Listen Live Sports

Healy scores 21 to lift Albany (NY) over UMBC 84-75

February 23, 2019 10:37 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cameron Healy had 21 points as Albany topped Maryland-Baltimore County 84-75 on Saturday night.

Healy shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Malachi De Sousa had 15 points and three blocks for Albany (11-17, 6-7 America East Conference). Devonte Campbell added 13 points. Antonio Rizzuto had 13 points for the home team.

Albany posted a season-high 20 assists.

KJ Jackson had 16 points for the Retrievers (18-11, 10-4), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Jose Placer added 14 points. Joe Sherburne had 13 points and six assists.

The Great Danes leveled the season series against the Retrievers with the win. Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Albany 65-64 on Jan. 19. Albany plays New Hampshire at home on Wednesday. Maryland-Baltimore County plays Stony Brook on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

