Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Heard scores 27, TCU upends No. 18 Cyclone women 76-69

February 13, 2019 10:30 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Lauren Heard scored a career-high 27 points, including two clinching free throws with 26 seconds left, and TCU upset No. 18 Iowa State 76-69 on Wednesday night.

Amy Okonkwo added 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Jordan Moore had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Horned Frogs (18-6, 8-5 Big 12 Conference), who lost the first meeting 92-54.

Neither team had a double-figure lead but the Horned Frogs took the lead for good with a 6-0 run in the third quarter when they made 6 of 8 free throws. Moore made 5 of 6 while the Cyclones were missing three straight shots.

Bridget Carleton, who had 34 points and 10 rebounds for Iowa State (18-6, 8-4), cut the deficit to 55-52 entering the fourth quarter but Heard’s basket followed by a 3-pointer, pushed the lead to eight in the opening minute. An Ashley Joen’s 3 and Carleton’s 3-point play, followed by Kristin Scott’s 3 after a Heard basket, made it a one-point game. But the Cyclones couldn’t get over the hump because they were 5 of 20 from the field in the fourth quarter, making just 1 of 7 to close the game.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Carleton moved into second on ISU’s all-time list with 1,890 points after her season-high for points. Scott added 15 points for the Cyclones.

TCU was 8 of 10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, and 22 of 29 for the game. Iowa State was 6 of 9.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.