Hearing on Parkland father’s confrontation with ex-monitor

February 13, 2019 1:27 am
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge is holding a hearing after a former security monitor at a Florida school where 17 people were killed said he’s being harassed by a victim’s father.

The hearing is set Wednesday on a complaint filed by Andrew Medina. Medina says Andrew Pollack showed up at a park last week and threatened the former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School monitor, who is a youth baseball coach.

Pollack’s daughter, Meadow, died in last February’s shooting at the school. Pollack is suing Medina, accusing him of negligence for his actions during the shooting. Medina is seeking a protective order against Pollack.

Medina told police he recognized shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz moments before the shooting but didn’t stop him or lock down the school. The school district fired Medina last year.

