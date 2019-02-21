Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Heat-76ers, Box

February 21, 2019 9:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MIAMI (102)

Richardson 6-15 0-0 13, Olynyk 7-13 0-0 15, Whiteside 2-6 0-2 4, Winslow 5-11 0-0 11, Waiters 7-16 2-2 18, Jones Jr. 4-7 0-0 9, J.Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Adebayo 3-4 0-0 6, McGruder 2-3 0-0 4, Wade 8-18 3-6 19. Totals 45-95 6-12 102.

PHILADELPHIA (106)

Butler 5-14 8-8 18, Harris 8-15 4-6 23, Marjanovic 6-7 7-10 19, B.Simmons 9-19 3-7 21, Redick 4-12 2-2 13, Ennis III 0-1 0-0 0, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 1-5 0-0 3, McConnell 3-4 0-0 6, J.Simmons 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 37-82 25-35 106.

Miami 21 29 25 27—102
Philadelphia 29 28 16 33—106

3-Point Goals_Miami 6-23 (Waiters 2-7, Jones Jr. 1-2, Winslow 1-2, Olynyk 1-3, Richardson 1-7, McGruder 0-1, Wade 0-1), Philadelphia 7-26 (Harris 3-7, Redick 3-10, Scott 1-4, Bolden 0-1, J.Simmons 0-2, Butler 0-2). Fouled Out_Winslow. Rebounds_Miami 40 (Winslow 7), Philadelphia 51 (Marjanovic 12). Assists_Miami 27 (Wade 6), Philadelphia 23 (Butler 6). Total Fouls_Miami 28, Philadelphia 13. A_20,505 (20,478).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.