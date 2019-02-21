Heat-76ers, Box

MIAMI (102)

Richardson 6-15 0-0 13, Olynyk 7-13 0-0 15, Whiteside 2-6 0-2 4, Winslow 5-11 0-0 11, Waiters 7-16 2-2 18, Jones Jr. 4-7 0-0 9, J.Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Adebayo 3-4 0-0 6, McGruder 2-3 0-0 4, Wade 8-18 3-6 19. Totals 45-95 6-12 102.

PHILADELPHIA (106)

Butler 5-14 8-8 18, Harris 8-15 4-6 23, Marjanovic 6-7 7-10 19, B.Simmons 9-19 3-7 21, Redick 4-12 2-2 13, Ennis III 0-1 0-0 0, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 1-5 0-0 3, McConnell 3-4 0-0 6, J.Simmons 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 37-82 25-35 106.

Miami 21 29 25 27—102 Philadelphia 29 28 16 33—106

3-Point Goals_Miami 6-23 (Waiters 2-7, Jones Jr. 1-2, Winslow 1-2, Olynyk 1-3, Richardson 1-7, McGruder 0-1, Wade 0-1), Philadelphia 7-26 (Harris 3-7, Redick 3-10, Scott 1-4, Bolden 0-1, J.Simmons 0-2, Butler 0-2). Fouled Out_Winslow. Rebounds_Miami 40 (Winslow 7), Philadelphia 51 (Marjanovic 12). Assists_Miami 27 (Wade 6), Philadelphia 23 (Butler 6). Total Fouls_Miami 28, Philadelphia 13. A_20,505 (20,478).

