Heat-Kings, Box

February 9, 2019 12:33 am
 
MIAMI (96)

Waiters 4-12 0-0 12, Olynyk 3-4 2-2 9, Whiteside 7-14 3-4 17, Winslow 2-11 1-4 5, Richardson 9-15 1-1 21, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Haslem 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-7 2-4 9, Adebayo 1-3 0-3 2, McGruder 2-7 0-0 4, Wade 6-14 0-1 15. Totals 38-88 9-19 96.

SACRAMENTO (102)

Barnes 3-9 4-4 12, Bjelica 1-5 2-2 4, Cauley-Stein 3-5 1-3 7, Fox 5-17 1-2 12, Hield 8-16 3-4 23, Bagley III 1-6 1-1 3, Giles III 4-9 2-2 10, Ferrell 2-4 2-2 6, Burks 4-5 1-1 9, Bogdanovic 6-14 2-4 16. Totals 37-90 19-25 102.

Miami 28 31 24 13— 96
Sacramento 17 33 25 27—102

3-Point Goals_Miami 11-33 (Waiters 4-9, Wade 3-7, Richardson 2-4, Olynyk 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Winslow 0-4, McGruder 0-5), Sacramento 9-26 (Hield 4-9, Barnes 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-6, Fox 1-3, Ferrell 0-1, Burks 0-1, Bjelica 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 49 (Whiteside 19), Sacramento 46 (Hield, Cauley-Stein, Bagley III, Barnes 7). Assists_Miami 26 (Winslow 6), Sacramento 18 (Ferrell 5). Total Fouls_Miami 21, Sacramento 17. A_17,583 (17,608).

