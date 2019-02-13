Heat-Mavericks, Box

Richardson 6-12 1-2 14, Olynyk 4-6 0-0 10, Whiteside 3-6 0-0 6, Winslow 5-12 0-0 11, Waiters 7-13 3-3 20, Johnson 5-7 0-1 12, Adebayo 3-4 4-4 10, Wade 9-14 3-4 22, McGruder 2-7 1-2 7. Totals 44-81 12-16 112.
Finney-Smith 1-7 2-2 5, Kleber 4-7 1-1 11, Mejri 1-1 0-0 2, Doncic 5-17 5-7 18, Hardaway Jr. 7-15 2-3 20, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Nowitzki 5-14 0-0 12, Powell 2-4 2-2 6, Brunson 3-7 0-0 6, Harris 1-4 6-7 9, Burke 0-3 0-0 0, Broekhoff 2-3 0-0 6, Lee 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-88 18-22 101.
|Miami
|29
|28
|32
|23—112
|Dallas
|25
|33
|16
|27—101
3-Point Goals_Miami 12-30 (Waiters 3-8, Johnson 2-2, Olynyk 2-3, McGruder 2-4, Wade 1-3, Winslow 1-3, Richardson 1-7), Dallas 15-52 (Hardaway Jr. 4-11, Doncic 3-9, Broekhoff 2-3, Kleber 2-5, Nowitzki 2-10, Finney-Smith 1-4, Harris 1-4, Powell 0-1, Burke 0-1, Brunson 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 47 (Winslow 11), Dallas 38 (Doncic 12). Assists_Miami 24 (Winslow, Richardson 6), Dallas 24 (Doncic 9). Total Fouls_Miami 20, Dallas 17. Technicals_Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A_20,364 (19,200).
