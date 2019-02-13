Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Heat-Mavericks, Box

February 13, 2019 10:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MIAMI (112)

Richardson 6-12 1-2 14, Olynyk 4-6 0-0 10, Whiteside 3-6 0-0 6, Winslow 5-12 0-0 11, Waiters 7-13 3-3 20, Johnson 5-7 0-1 12, Adebayo 3-4 4-4 10, Wade 9-14 3-4 22, McGruder 2-7 1-2 7. Totals 44-81 12-16 112.

DALLAS (101)

Finney-Smith 1-7 2-2 5, Kleber 4-7 1-1 11, Mejri 1-1 0-0 2, Doncic 5-17 5-7 18, Hardaway Jr. 7-15 2-3 20, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Nowitzki 5-14 0-0 12, Powell 2-4 2-2 6, Brunson 3-7 0-0 6, Harris 1-4 6-7 9, Burke 0-3 0-0 0, Broekhoff 2-3 0-0 6, Lee 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-88 18-22 101.

Miami 29 28 32 23—112
Dallas 25 33 16 27—101

3-Point Goals_Miami 12-30 (Waiters 3-8, Johnson 2-2, Olynyk 2-3, McGruder 2-4, Wade 1-3, Winslow 1-3, Richardson 1-7), Dallas 15-52 (Hardaway Jr. 4-11, Doncic 3-9, Broekhoff 2-3, Kleber 2-5, Nowitzki 2-10, Finney-Smith 1-4, Harris 1-4, Powell 0-1, Burke 0-1, Brunson 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 47 (Winslow 11), Dallas 38 (Doncic 12). Assists_Miami 24 (Winslow, Richardson 6), Dallas 24 (Doncic 9). Total Fouls_Miami 20, Dallas 17. Technicals_Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A_20,364 (19,200).

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.