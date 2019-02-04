Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Heat say they’ll retire Chris Bosh’s jersey March 26

February 4, 2019 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Chris Bosh, who had arguably the biggest rebound and assist in Miami Heat history, will have his No. 1 jersey retired by the franchise on March 26.

The Heat made the announcement Monday.

Bosh played parts of six seasons in Miami, before his career was cut short by recurring issues with blood clots. He last played for the Heat in 2016.

Bosh helped Miami reach the NBA Finals four times and win championships in 2012 and 2013. He grabbed a rebound and tossed the ball out to Ray Allen for a game-tying 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left in regulation of Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals against San Antonio, a game that the Heat would win in overtime to force Game 7.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal are the other Heat players to have jerseys retired. Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem and LeBron James will likely receive the same tribute in the coming years.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.