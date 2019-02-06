Heat-Trail Blazers, Box

MIAMI (118)

T.Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Olynyk 2-5 2-2 7, Whiteside 11-12 6-7 28, Winslow 4-14 1-2 10, Richardson 6-9 5-6 18, J.Johnson 6-11 2-2 15, Adebayo 2-3 1-2 5, Waiters 3-5 0-0 9, Wade 9-17 4-4 22. Totals 45-83 21-25 118.

PORTLAND (108)

Harkless 1-1 1-2 3, Aminu 2-4 0-0 5, Nurkic 2-7 4-4 8, Lillard 5-15 1-2 13, McCollum 13-25 0-0 33, Layman 11-17 1-1 25, Collins 0-1 0-0 0, Leonard 2-7 1-2 7, Curry 3-7 0-0 7, Turner 3-9 1-1 7. Totals 42-93 9-12 108.

Miami 34 28 32 24—118 Portland 30 25 24 29—108

3-Point Goals_Miami 7-22 (Waiters 3-5, Olynyk 1-2, Richardson 1-2, J.Johnson 1-3, Winslow 1-6, T.Johnson 0-4), Portland 15-39 (McCollum 7-14, Layman 2-5, Leonard 2-6, Lillard 2-10, Aminu 1-1, Curry 1-2, Turner 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 46 (Whiteside 11), Portland 33 (Layman 8). Assists_Miami 18 (Winslow 5), Portland 30 (Lillard 10). Total Fouls_Miami 15, Portland 21. A_19,468 (19,393).

