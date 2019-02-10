Heat-Warriors, Box

Richardson 14-22 1-1 37, Olynyk 1-6 0-0 2, Whiteside 6-13 1-2 13, Winslow 8-16 2-2 22, Waiters 9-19 0-0 24, Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, Adebayo 4-6 0-0 8, Wade 5-14 0-3 10, McGruder 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 48-105 4-8 118.
Durant 16-24 6-10 39, Green 1-3 3-5 5, Cousins 2-6 3-4 7, Curry 9-18 2-2 25, Thompson 11-21 1-1 29, McKinnie 1-1 0-0 2, Looney 1-2 2-2 4, Jerebko 2-3 2-2 7, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Livingston 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 44-82 19-26 120.
|Miami
|34
|25
|23
|36—118
|Golden State
|24
|30
|36
|30—120
3-Point Goals_Miami 18-43 (Richardson 8-11, Waiters 6-13, Winslow 4-9, McGruder 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Wade 0-3, Olynyk 0-3), Golden State 13-36 (Thompson 6-13, Curry 5-10, Jerebko 1-2, Durant 1-7, Green 0-1, Cousins 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 52 (Whiteside 14), Golden State 36 (Green 7). Assists_Miami 32 (Wade 9), Golden State 28 (Green 14). Total Fouls_Miami 22, Golden State 16. Technicals_Johnson, Green, Durant. A_19,596 (19,596).
