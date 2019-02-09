Listen Live Sports

Herbert, Tsonga win semifinals to set up all-French final

February 9, 2019 12:34 pm
 
MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat former champion Tomas Berdych 6-2, 7-5 Saturday to set up an all-French Open Sud de France final against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Berdych, who is unseeded at the tournament he won in 2012, dropped his serve three times and failed to convert any of his three break points.

The 27-year-old Herbert has won all four Grand Slam titles in doubles , but is chasing his first singles title on the ATP tour after losing his two previous finals.

Tsonga is in line for his 17th career title after beating Radu Albot of Moldova 6-1, 6-3. Although Tsonga dropped his serve once, he broke Albot’s five times.

The 33-year-old Tsonga, who struggled much of last year because of a knee injury, won his last title in October 2017 at the European Open in Antwerp.

He beat Herbert in their two previous matches.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

