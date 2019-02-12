Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Heron scores 28 to lead St. John’s past Butler 77-73 in OT

February 12, 2019 11:05 pm
 
JAMAICA, N.Y. (AP) — Mustapha Heron had a season-high 28 points as St. John’s beat Butler 77-73 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Heron hit 10 of 12 foul shots.

Marvin Clark II had 18 points for St. John’s (18-7, 6-6 Big East Conference). Shamorie Ponds added 14 points and seven rebounds. Justin Simon had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Kamar Baldwin had 16 points for the Bulldogs (14-11, 5-7). Paul Jorgensen added 15 points and nine rebounds. Henry Baddley had eight rebounds.

The Red Storm leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Butler defeated St. John’s 80-71 on Jan. 19. St. John’s faces Villanova at home on Sunday. Butler plays DePaul at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

