Highest Baseball Salaries

NEW YORK (AP) — The top 15 baseball contracts by average annual value. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money (x-joined club in June and received prorated salary of $17,442,637; y-pending):
|Player, Club
|Years
|Avg.
|Salary
|Zack Greinke, Ari
|2016-21
|$34,416,667
|Nolan Arenado, Col
|2019-26
|$32,500,000
|David Price, Bos
|2016-22
|$31,000,000
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|2019-21
|$31,000,000
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|2014-20
|$30,714,286
|Max Scherzer, Was
|2015-21
|$30,000,000
|Manny Machado, SD
|2019-28
|$30,000,000
|Miguel Cabrera, Det
|2014-23
|$29,200,000
|x-Roger Clemens, NYY
|2007
|$28,000,022
|Alex Rodriguez, NYY
|2008-17
|$27,500,000
|Yoenis Cespedes, Mets
|2017-20
|$27,500,000
|Jon Lester, Cubs
|2015-20
|$25,833,333
|Justin Verlander, Det
|2013-19
|$25,714,286
|y-Bryce Harper, Phi
|2019-31
|$25,384,615
|Alex Rodriguez, Tex-NYY
|2001-10
|$25,200,000
