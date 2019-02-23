Listen Live Sports

Hight tops Funny Car qualifying in NHRA Arizona Nationals

February 23, 2019 9:01 pm
 
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Robert Hight topped Funny Car qualifying Saturday in the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

Hight had a 3.867-second run at 329.91 mph in a California Chevrolet Camaro SS on the final run of qualifying. He’s coming off a victory in the season-opener at Pomona, where he also was the No. 1 qualifier.

“That was a fun run,” Hight said. “I had my hands a little full at the other end since I was late with the chutes because I had to keep it off the wall. It was exciting from the step of the gas all the way to the end of the finish line. Jimmy Prock (crew chief) and Chris Cunningham (crew chief) have a really good handle on these cool and tricky conditions.”

Billy Torrence took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel, and Bo Butner was the fastest in Pro Stock. Torrence had a 3.667 at 328.46 in the final round, and ran a 6.522 at 211.46 in a Camaro during the first qualifying session of the day.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

