Higuain at double for 1st Chelsea goals in Huddersfield rout

February 2, 2019 12:22 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Gonzalo Higuain scored his first Chelsea goals in a 5-0 rout of Huddersfield on Saturday, halting the slump after back-to-back English Premier League losses that created uncertainty about manager Maurizio Sarri’s future.

In the striker’s third game since joining on loan on Juventus, Higuain turned the ball into the net in the 16th minute and curled in Chelsea’s fourth in the 69th.

“He has the quality,” Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard said.

So often deployed as the “false nine” in the absence of the genuine thing, Hazard still scored twice. The first came from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time, but he also netted from a tight angle in the 66th.

The victory against the league’s bottom team was rounded off by David Luiz’s header in the 86th.

Chelsea returned to fourth place ahead of Arsenal playing at defending champion Manchester City on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

