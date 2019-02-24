Listen Live Sports

Hittner, Rhine lead No. 24 Drake women to 96-77 victory

February 24, 2019 5:31 pm
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Becca Hittner scored 33 points, Sara Rhine added 21 points and 10 rebounds and No. 24 Drake rolled past Indiana State 96-77 on Sunday.

The Bulldogs (21-5, 13-1 Missouri Valley Conference) are tied for first with Missouri State. The league leaders each have four regular-season games remaining with the two facing off next Sunday.

Hittner was 12-of-19 shooting while Rhine was 7 of 8 and also 7 of 8 from the foul line. Maddy Dean added 15 points.

Drake shot 57 percent overall and made 8 of 19 from the arc for 42 percent while dominating the boards 42-24 in taking its sixth straight victory.

Tamara Lee made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Daijah Smith added 16 and Ty Battle 15 for the Sycamores (11-15, 5-10).

Drake led by five at halftime before pulling away with a 28-8 third quarter, with Rhine and Hittner scoring seven points each.

The Bulldogs moved back into the The AP Top 25 this past week after being ranked in Weeks 3 and 4.

