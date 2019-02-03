Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hockey East Glance

February 3, 2019 11:37 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 12 3 0 24 62 33 20 5 0
Boston College 9 4 3 21 49 37 9 12 3
UMass Lowell 9 4 2 20 46 37 15 8 2
Northeastern 9 6 1 19 47 39 15 8 1
Providence 8 6 2 18 55 34 15 8 5
Boston U. 8 6 2 18 49 49 10 11 3
New Hampshire 6 6 5 17 47 45 10 9 8
Maine 6 7 3 15 44 45 10 13 3
Vermont 4 10 2 10 31 41 11 13 2
Merrimack 4 13 0 8 34 75 7 19 1
UConn 2 12 2 6 30 59 7 17 2

___

Friday’s Games

UMass Lowell 3, Northeastern 1

Vermont 3, Providence 1

New Hampshire 3, Maine 2, OT

Boston College 5, UConn 3

UMass 7, Boston U. 5

Saturday’s Games

Vermont 1, Providence 1

Maine 5, New Hampshire 3

Monday’s Games

Harvard vs. Boston College at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Boston U. at TD Garden, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Northeastern at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8

Providence at Maine, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at UMass, 7 p.m.

Boston College at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Merrimack at UConn, 5 p.m.

Providence at Maine, 7 p.m.

UMass at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

