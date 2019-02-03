Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|12
|3
|0
|24
|62
|33
|20
|5
|0
|Boston College
|9
|4
|3
|21
|49
|37
|9
|12
|3
|UMass Lowell
|9
|4
|2
|20
|46
|37
|15
|8
|2
|Northeastern
|9
|6
|1
|19
|47
|39
|15
|8
|1
|Providence
|8
|6
|2
|18
|55
|34
|15
|8
|5
|Boston U.
|8
|6
|2
|18
|49
|49
|10
|11
|3
|New Hampshire
|6
|6
|5
|17
|47
|45
|10
|9
|8
|Maine
|6
|7
|3
|15
|44
|45
|10
|13
|3
|Vermont
|4
|10
|2
|10
|31
|41
|11
|13
|2
|Merrimack
|4
|13
|0
|8
|34
|75
|7
|19
|1
|UConn
|2
|12
|2
|6
|30
|59
|7
|17
|2
___
UMass Lowell 3, Northeastern 1
Vermont 3, Providence 1
New Hampshire 3, Maine 2, OT
Boston College 5, UConn 3
UMass 7, Boston U. 5
Vermont 1, Providence 1
Maine 5, New Hampshire 3
Harvard vs. Boston College at TD Garden, 5 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Boston U. at TD Garden, 8 p.m.
Northeastern at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Maine, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at UMass, 7 p.m.
Boston College at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Merrimack at UConn, 5 p.m.
Providence at Maine, 7 p.m.
UMass at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
