Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass 12 3 0 24 62 33 20 5 0 Boston College 9 4 3 21 49 37 10 12 3 UMass Lowell 9 4 2 20 46 37 15 8 2 Northeastern 9 6 1 19 47 39 16 8 1 Providence 8 6 2 18 55 34 15 8 5 Boston U. 8 6 2 18 49 49 10 12 3 New Hampshire 6 6 5 17 47 45 10 9 8 Maine 6 7 3 15 44 45 10 13 3 Vermont 4 10 2 10 31 41 11 13 2 Merrimack 4 13 0 8 34 75 7 19 1 UConn 2 12 2 6 30 59 7 17 2

___

Thursday’s Game

Northeastern at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Providence at Maine, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at UMass, 7 p.m.

Boston College at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at UConn, 5 p.m.

Providence at Maine, 7 p.m.

UMass at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Harvard vs. Boston U. at TD Garden, 4:30 p.m.

Boston College vs. Northeastern at TD Garden, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15

Maine at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston College at UMass, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

UConn at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Maine at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Providence, 7 p.m.

UMass at Boston College, 8 p.m.

