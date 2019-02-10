Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass 13 4 0 26 66 37 21 6 0 UMass Lowell 11 4 2 24 51 37 17 8 2 Boston College 9 5 3 21 49 40 10 13 3 Providence 9 7 2 20 57 37 16 9 5 Northeastern 9 7 1 19 49 42 16 9 1 New Hampshire 7 7 5 19 49 49 11 10 8 Boston U. 8 7 2 18 51 53 10 13 3 Maine 7 8 3 17 47 47 11 14 3 Vermont 5 11 2 12 35 43 12 14 2 UConn 4 12 2 10 38 61 9 17 2 Merrimack 4 14 0 8 34 80 7 20 1

Thursday’s Game

UConn 3, Northeastern 2, OT

Friday’s Games

Providence 1, Maine 0

UMass 4, Boston U. 2

UMass Lowell 3, Boston College 0

New Hampshire 1, Vermont 0

Saturday’s Games

UConn 5, Merrimack 0

Maine 3, Providence 1

UMass Lowell 2, UMass 0

Vermont 4, New Hampshire 1

Monday’s Games

Harvard vs. Boston U. at TD Garden, 4:30 p.m.

Boston College vs. Northeastern at TD Garden, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15

Maine at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston College at UMass, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

UConn at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Maine at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Providence, 7 p.m.

UMass at Boston College, 8 p.m.

