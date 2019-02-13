Listen Live Sports

Hockey East Glance

February 13, 2019 11:09 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 13 4 0 26 66 37 21 6 0
UMass Lowell 11 4 2 24 51 37 17 8 2
Boston College 9 5 3 21 49 40 10 14 3
Providence 9 7 2 20 57 37 16 9 5
Northeastern 9 7 1 19 49 42 17 9 1
New Hampshire 7 7 5 19 49 49 11 10 8
Boston U. 8 7 2 18 51 53 10 14 3
Maine 7 8 3 17 47 47 11 14 3
Vermont 5 11 2 12 35 43 12 14 2
UConn 4 12 2 10 38 61 9 17 2
Merrimack 4 14 0 8 34 80 7 20 1

___

Friday’s Games

Maine at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston College at UMass, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UConn at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Maine at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Providence, 7 p.m.

UMass at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22

Boston College at Maine, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Merrimack at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

UMass at Providence, 5 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

