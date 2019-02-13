Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|13
|4
|0
|26
|66
|37
|21
|6
|0
|UMass Lowell
|11
|4
|2
|24
|51
|37
|17
|8
|2
|Boston College
|9
|5
|3
|21
|49
|40
|10
|14
|3
|Providence
|9
|7
|2
|20
|57
|37
|16
|9
|5
|Northeastern
|9
|7
|1
|19
|49
|42
|17
|9
|1
|New Hampshire
|7
|7
|5
|19
|49
|49
|11
|10
|8
|Boston U.
|8
|7
|2
|18
|51
|53
|10
|14
|3
|Maine
|7
|8
|3
|17
|47
|47
|11
|14
|3
|Vermont
|5
|11
|2
|12
|35
|43
|12
|14
|2
|UConn
|4
|12
|2
|10
|38
|61
|9
|17
|2
|Merrimack
|4
|14
|0
|8
|34
|80
|7
|20
|1
___
Maine at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Boston College at UMass, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
UConn at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Maine at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Providence, 7 p.m.
UMass at Boston College, 8 p.m.
UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Maine, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Merrimack at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
UMass at Providence, 5 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Boston College at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.