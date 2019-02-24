Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

February 24, 2019 11:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 16 5 0 32 79 45 24 7 0
UMass Lowell 12 6 3 27 61 50 18 10 3
Northeastern 13 7 1 27 67 47 21 9 1
Providence 12 7 2 26 67 40 19 9 5
Boston U. 11 8 2 24 58 57 13 15 3
Maine 10 8 4 24 58 54 14 14 4
Boston College 9 9 3 21 56 52 10 18 3
New Hampshire 7 9 5 19 52 61 11 12 8
UConn 5 14 2 12 41 68 10 19 2
Vermont 5 15 2 12 38 52 12 18 2
Merrimack 4 16 2 10 45 96 7 22 3

___

Friday’s Games

Maine 2, Boston College 1

Northeastern 6, New Hampshire 3

Boston U. 1, Vermont 0, OT

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

UMass Lowell 6, Merrimack 3

Saturday’s Games

Providence 3, UMass 2

UMass Lowell 3, Merrimack 3

Northeastern 6, New Hampshire 0

Boston U. 2, Vermont 1

Maine 2, Boston College 1, OT

Tuesday’s Game

Providence at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Providence, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 1

Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UConn, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Merrimack at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.