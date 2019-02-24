Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass 16 5 0 32 79 45 24 7 0 UMass Lowell 12 6 3 27 61 50 18 10 3 Northeastern 13 7 1 27 67 47 21 9 1 Providence 12 7 2 26 67 40 19 9 5 Boston U. 11 8 2 24 58 57 13 15 3 Maine 10 8 4 24 58 54 14 14 4 Boston College 9 9 3 21 56 52 10 18 3 New Hampshire 7 9 5 19 52 61 11 12 8 UConn 5 14 2 12 41 68 10 19 2 Vermont 5 15 2 12 38 52 12 18 2 Merrimack 4 16 2 10 45 96 7 22 3

___

Friday’s Games

Maine 2, Boston College 1

Northeastern 6, New Hampshire 3

Boston U. 1, Vermont 0, OT

Advertisement

UMass Lowell 6, Merrimack 3

Saturday’s Games

Providence 3, UMass 2

UMass Lowell 3, Merrimack 3

Northeastern 6, New Hampshire 0

Boston U. 2, Vermont 1

Maine 2, Boston College 1, OT

Tuesday’s Game

Providence at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Providence, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 1

Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UConn, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Merrimack at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.