Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|16
|5
|0
|32
|79
|45
|24
|7
|0
|UMass Lowell
|12
|6
|3
|27
|61
|50
|18
|10
|3
|Northeastern
|13
|7
|1
|27
|67
|47
|21
|9
|1
|Providence
|12
|7
|2
|26
|67
|40
|19
|9
|5
|Boston U.
|11
|8
|2
|24
|58
|57
|13
|15
|3
|Maine
|10
|8
|4
|24
|58
|54
|14
|14
|4
|Boston College
|9
|9
|3
|21
|56
|52
|10
|18
|3
|New Hampshire
|7
|9
|5
|19
|52
|61
|11
|12
|8
|UConn
|5
|14
|2
|12
|41
|68
|10
|19
|2
|Vermont
|5
|15
|2
|12
|38
|52
|12
|18
|2
|Merrimack
|4
|16
|2
|10
|45
|96
|7
|22
|3
___
Maine 2, Boston College 1
Northeastern 6, New Hampshire 3
Boston U. 1, Vermont 0, OT
UMass Lowell 6, Merrimack 3
Providence 3, UMass 2
UMass Lowell 3, Merrimack 3
Northeastern 6, New Hampshire 0
Boston U. 2, Vermont 1
Maine 2, Boston College 1, OT
Providence at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Providence, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Vermont at UConn, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.
