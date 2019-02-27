Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|16
|5
|0
|32
|79
|45
|24
|7
|0
|Providence
|13
|7
|2
|28
|72
|42
|20
|9
|5
|UMass Lowell
|12
|6
|3
|27
|61
|50
|18
|10
|3
|Northeastern
|13
|7
|1
|27
|67
|47
|21
|9
|1
|Boston U.
|11
|8
|2
|24
|58
|57
|13
|15
|3
|Maine
|10
|8
|4
|24
|58
|54
|14
|14
|4
|Boston College
|9
|9
|3
|21
|56
|52
|10
|18
|3
|New Hampshire
|7
|9
|5
|19
|52
|61
|11
|12
|8
|UConn
|5
|15
|2
|12
|43
|73
|10
|20
|2
|Vermont
|5
|15
|2
|12
|38
|52
|12
|18
|2
|Merrimack
|4
|16
|2
|10
|45
|96
|7
|22
|3
___
Providence 5, UConn 2
UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Providence, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Vermont at UConn, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Providence, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
End Regular Season
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.