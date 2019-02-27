Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass 16 5 0 32 79 45 24 7 0 Providence 13 7 2 28 72 42 20 9 5 UMass Lowell 12 6 3 27 61 50 18 10 3 Northeastern 13 7 1 27 67 47 21 9 1 Boston U. 11 8 2 24 58 57 13 15 3 Maine 10 8 4 24 58 54 14 14 4 Boston College 9 9 3 21 56 52 10 18 3 New Hampshire 7 9 5 19 52 61 11 12 8 UConn 5 15 2 12 43 73 10 20 2 Vermont 5 15 2 12 38 52 12 18 2 Merrimack 4 16 2 10 45 96 7 22 3

Tuesday’s Game

Providence 5, UConn 2

Thursday’s Game

UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Providence, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UConn, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 7

Boston College at Providence, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 8

New Hampshire at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

End Regular Season

