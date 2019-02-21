Hodges leads E. Tennessee St. over VMI 94-70

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Bo Hodges had 26 points plus 12 rebounds as East Tennessee State romped past VMI 94-70 on Thursday night. Daivien Williamson added 20 points for the Buccaneers.

Hodges hit 10 of 13 shots.

Tray Boyd III had 18 points for East Tennessee State (22-7, 12-4 Southern Conference). Jeromy Rodriguez added seven rebounds.

Patrick Good scored only 2 points. The Buccaneers’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game, he failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 5).

Myles Lewis scored a career-high 27 points for the Keydets (7-20, 1-14), who have now lost eight games in a row. Sarju Patel added 12 points.

Bubba Parham, the Keydets’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 21 points per game, was held to 2 points on 0-of-12 shooting.

The Buccaneers improve to 2-0 against the Keydets for the season. East Tennessee State defeated VMI 85-82 on Jan. 17. East Tennessee State plays UNC Greensboro on the road on Sunday. VMI takes on Western Carolina on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

