Hof, No. 20 Miami women beat No. 2 Louisville 79-73

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emese Hof scored 25 points to help No. 20 Miami beat No. 2 Louisville 79-73 on Sunday.

Laura Cornelius added 16 points and six assists as the Hurricanes (22-5, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) earned their fourth consecutive victory. Mykea Gray had 10 points.

Miami trailed by as many as 14 in the second quarter. The Hurricanes’ fifth — and biggest — win over a ranked foe in six games this season also gave coach Katie Meier her 350th win in her 18-year career.

Asia Durr led Louisville (23-2, 10-2) with 16 points on 5-for-17 shooting. Dana Evans had 14, and Kylee Shook and Bionca Dunham each scored 12.

NO. 4 UCONN 78, UCF 41

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Naphessa Collier had 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals, leading UConn to the runaway victory.

The Huskies (23-2, 11-0 American Athletic) placed five players in double figures in their fifth consecutive win. Megan Walker scored 13 points, and Katie Lou Samuelson, Christyn Williams and Crystal Dangerfield each had 12.

Kay Kay Wright scored 17 points for UCF (20-5, 9-3), which didn’t attempt a free throw until midway through the third quarter. The Knights committed 23 turnovers.

NO. 5 MISSISSIPPI STATE 92, NO. 22 TEXAS A&M 64

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Andra Espinoza-Hunter set career highs with seven 3-pointers and 24 points, powering Mississippi State to the road win.

Mississippi State (23-2, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) used a big third-quarter run to get back on track after a loss to Missouri on Thursday night snapped a 12-game winning streak.

Anriel Howard, who played her first three seasons at Texas A&M, added 19 points and tied a season high with 13 rebounds to help the Bulldogs to the victory.

Chennedy Carter scored 28 points for the Aggies (19-6, 8-4) before fouling out with about 5 1/2 minutes left.

NO. 14 IOWA 86, NO. 7 MARYLAND 73

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 24 of her 31 points in the second half, and Iowa beat Maryland to move into a tie with the Terrapins atop the Big Ten.

Gustafson also had 17 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (21-5, 12-3), who have won 10 of 11. Tania Davis scored 13 points.

Iowa went 27 of 29 from the free-throw line.

Maryland (23-3, 12-3) was hurt by a tough day for leading scorer Kaila Charles, who had two points on 1-of-13 shooting.

Stephanie Jones led the Terps with 21 points.

NO. 8 MARQUETTE 109, SETON HALL 63

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 34 points and Danielle King added 20, leading Marquette to the victory.

Marquette (22-4, 13-1 Big East) bounced back from Friday’s loss to St. John’s, which ended the Golden Eagles’ 12-game winning streak. In that game, Hiedeman, the Eagles’ leading scorer, finished with three points.

Seton Hall (14-12, 6-9) played without leading scorer Shadeen Samuels, who was nursing a shoulder injury.

Desiree Elmore scored 21 points for the Pirates, and Inja Butina had 13.

NO. 10 STANFORD 69, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alanna Smith made a layup with three seconds left to lift Stanford over Southern California.

Despite losing a fingernail in the first quarter, Smith had 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the Cardinal (21-4, 11-3 Pac-12) rally after trailing for most of the game. DiJonai Carrington added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Kiana Williams played all 40 minutes and had 16 points and four assists.

The Trojans (15-10, 5-9) were led by the Moore sisters. Minyon Moore had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Mariya Moore added 14 points.

Stanford shot 37.1 percent but out-rebounded USC 45-33 with 17 offensive rebounds.

NO. 11 SOUTH CAROLINA 96, FLORIDA 77

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alexis Jennings scored a season-high 22 points, and South Carolina remained in a tie with Mississippi State for the SEC lead.

Bianca Cuevas-Moore had 19 points for the Gamecocks (19-6, 11-1), and Destanni Henderson finished with 18. Tyasha Harris added 11 points and 10 assists for her first double-double this season.

Funda Nakkasoglu led Florida (6-19, 2-10) with 19 points. Delicia Washington had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double this season.

NO. 16 SYRACUSE 77, WAKE FOREST 57

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Miranda Drummond scored 17 points and Tiana Mangakahia had 15 points and nine assists, helping Syracuse get the win.

Digna Strautmane and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 10 points apiece for the Orange (19-6, 8-4 ACC), who beat the Demon Deacons (10-15, 1-11) for the fourth time in a row.

Alex Sharp, who missed the last 10 games with a broken hand, led the Demon Deacons with 17 points.

NO. 17 KENTUCKY 61, ARKANSAS 59

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 18 points for Kentucky, including a tiebreaking pullup jumper with 1.3 seconds left.

Howard also had 14 rebounds. Taylor Murray added 16 points for the Wildcats (21-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference), who won their fourth straight and improved to 14-2 at home.

Arkansas tied the game on a 3-pointer by Raven Northcross-Baker with 20 seconds to go. It was her only basket of the game.

Chelsea Dundee led the Razorbacks (16-10, 5-7) with 20 points.

NO. 21 FLORIDA STATE 78, PITTSBURGH 46

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie had 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals, and Florida State spoiled Pittsburgh coach Lance White’s homecoming.

Nicki Ekhomu added 15 points for the Seminoles (21-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

White spent the previous 15 years as an assistant coach at Florida State.

Danielle Garven had 14 points for Pittsburgh (10-17, 1-12).

