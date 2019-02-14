Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hofstra tops Coll. Of Charleston 99-95

February 14, 2019 10:10 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman had 30 points to lead Hofstra to a 99-95 win over College of Charleston on Thursday night. Wright-Foreman was outscored by the Cougars’ Grant Riller, who had a career-high 43 points.

Eli Pemberton had 25 points and seven rebounds for Hofstra (22-4, 12-1 Colonial Athletic Conference). Tareq Coburn added 14 points.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Hofstra scored 56 second-half points, a season best for the visiting team, while the 60 second-half points for College of Charleston were the best of the season for the home team.

The Cougars’ Riller added six assists in the losing effort for the hosts, whose six-game winning streak was snapped. Jarrell Brantley had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (20-7, 9-5). Brevin Galloway added 11 points.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Pride improved to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Hofstra defeated College of Charleston 86-72 on Jan. 19. Hofstra takes on UNC Wilmington on the road on Saturday. College of Charleston matches up against Northeastern at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.