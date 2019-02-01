Listen Live Sports

Holland, Diamondbacks finalize $3.25 million deal

February 1, 2019 11:12 am
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Reliever Greg Holland and the Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized their $3.25 million, one-year contract.

A 33-year-old right-hander, Holland was 2-2 with a 4.66 ERA with St. Louis and Washington last season, when he earned $14 million. He has a 2.83 ERA in eight major league seasons.

He can earn an additional $3.5 million in performance bonuses: $1 million for games and $2.5 million for games finished.

Holland would get $50,000 each for 15, 20, 25 and 30 games; $100,000 apiece for 35, 40, 45 and 50; and $200,000 each for 55 and 60. He would earn $50,000 each for 15 and 20 games finished; $150,000 apiece for 25, 30, 35 and 40; $300,000 each for 45 and 50; and $600,000 apiece for 55 and 60.

Arizona announced the agreement Thursday. To clear a roster spot, right-hander Jake Barrett was designated for assignment.

Holland was an outstanding closer with Kansas City, where he had a 1.80 ERA in 2011, a 1.21 ERA and 47 saves in 2013 and a 1.44 ERA with 46 saves in 2014.

An elbow injury that required surgery in 2015 affected his velocity, but he has remained mostly effective.

Holland pitched one season for Colorado before going to St. Louis last year. Holland was released by the Cardinals after going 0-2 with a 7.92 ERA in 32 games. He signed with Washington and was 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA in 24 games for the Nationals.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

