The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Horchler scores 22 to lead North Florida over NJIT 64-63

February 16, 2019 6:50 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Noah Horchler had 22 points as North Florida narrowly beat NJIT 64-63 on Saturday.

North Florida led 63-52 with 1:33 remaining in the game but NJIT rallied with two 3-pointers and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Diandre Wilson made three free throws and NJIT trailed 64-63 with 23 seconds to go. The Highlanders fouled Ivan Gandia-Rosa, who missed both free throws with 11 seconds left. Abdul Lewis missed a jumper on NJIT’s final possession.

Wajid Aminu had 13 points and nine rebounds for North Florida (12-16, 6-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Gandia-Rosa added six assists.

Lewis had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Highlanders (18-9, 6-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Zach Cooks added 13 points and eight rebounds. Shyquan Gibbs had 10 points.

The Ospreys leveled the season series against the Highlanders with the win. NJIT defeated North Florida 76-72 on Jan. 21.

North Florida plays Jacksonville on the road on Wednesday. NJIT takes on Stetson at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

