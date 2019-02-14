Listen Live Sports

Horne scores 20 to lift Tulsa over Tulane 80-57

February 14, 2019 9:29 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jeriah Horne had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Tulsa romped past Tulane 80-57 on Thursday night.

Martins Igbanu had 16 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (15-10, 5-7 American Athletic Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. DaQuan Jeffries added 16 points. Curran Scott had 12 points for the visiting team.

The Green Wave’s 27.6 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Tulsa opponent this season. Tulane had 13 assists on 16 made baskets. The Green Wave made only nine two-point baskets.

Caleb Daniels had 13 points for the Green Wave (4-19, 0-11), who have now lost 13 consecutive games. Jordan Cornish added 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Connor Crabtree had 11 points.

There were only 17 turunovers — six by Tulsa and 11 by Tulane.

Tulsa plays East Carolina on the road on Sunday. Tulane faces Houston at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

